Pellston celebrates top grads from Class of 2024

PELLSTON — The Pellston High School Class of 2024 crossed the stage Friday night, bringing their high school careers to a close.

Hunter Sonnenberg

This year's top graduate is Hunter Sonnenberg, son of John and Samantha Sonnenberg.

While at Pellston, he participated in wrestling, track and field, cross country, the clay target team, robotics and SAFE in Northern Michigan. He also served as National Honor Society President and class president.

Hunter plans to attend Hillsdale College to study political science and U.S. history.

Kenny Crawford

Kenneth Crawford III, son of Ken and Jenny Crawford, graduated second in the class.

After graduation, he is planning to head to Northwestern Michigan College to become a pilot, in addition to becoming a missionary.

Seth Searles

Graduating third in the class is Seth Searles, son of Robert and Jessica Searles.

After graduation, Searles is planning to head to Michigan Technological University to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.

Laith Griffith

Fourth in the class is Laith Griffith, son of Craig and Sarah Griffith.

After graduation, Griffith is planning to head to Davenport University to study sports and fitness management and to run track.

Caroline Crenshaw

Caroline Crenshaw, daughter of Maryann Crenshaw, is graduating fifth in the class.

In addition to serving as National Honor Society vice president and class vice president, Crenshaw participated in student council and softball while at Pellston High School.

After graduation, Crenshaw is heading to North Central Michigan College for general studies before transferring to Lake Superior State University to get a degree in early childhood special education.

Joseph Milbrandt

The sixth graduate is Joseph Milbrandt, son of James Milbrandt and Tiffany Komperda.

Milbrandt is in the process of determining post-graduation plans.

Lillie Bourrie

Lilliana Bourrie, daughter of Tonya Boettger, graduated seventh in the class.

After graduation, Bourrie is planning to pursue a career in interior and exterior architecture and design.

Jacob Rizzardi

Jacob Rizzardi, son of James and Jeannie Rizzardi, graduated eighth in the class.

Throughout high school, Rizzardi participated in student council, football, golf, baseball, track and basketball.

After graduation, Rizzardi plans to head to Lake Superior State University to pursue a degree in conservation biology.

Jack Schmalzried

Graduating ninth in the class was Jack Schmalzried, son of Scott and Suzette Schmalzried.

After graduation, Schmalzried plans to work for Wentworth Builders and become a welder.

