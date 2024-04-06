Pellegrini appears set to win Slovakia presidential election

Presidential candidate and Speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini smiles in front of media representatives during the second round of the 2024 Slovakia presidential election. Social democratic parliamentary speaker Peter Pellegrini looked set to win the decisive second round of the presidential election in Slovakia. álek Václav/CTK/dpa

Social democratic parliamentary speaker Peter Pellegrini looked set to win the decisive second round of the presidential election in Slovakia.

With nearly 90% of constituencies counted, Pellegrini was clearly ahead of liberal former foreign minister Ivan Korčok with nearly 56% of the vote, the electoral commission has reported.

The constituencies in which Korčok had won in the first round of voting were yet to be counted. However, according to observers, his deficit was too large for him to catch up.

According to preliminary figures, voter turnout was just under 60%, which was significantly higher than the 52% recorded in the first round of voting on March 23.

Speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini casts his vote during the second round of the 2024 Slovakia presidential election. Pavel Neubauer/TASR/dpa

Members of the precinct election commission count the votes after the second round of the 2024 Slovakia presidential election. Milan Drozd/TASR/dpa