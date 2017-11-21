Pelicans' Cousins ejected for swinging elbow at Westbrook

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) blocks a shot by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jerami Grant (9) as center DeMarcus Cousins lifts his hand in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Scott Threlkeld)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans center Demarcus Cousins has been ejected from a game against Oklahoma City after swinging his elbow near the head of Thunder star Russell Westbrook.

The play occurred Monday night under the Pelicans' basket in the third quarter after Cousins had secured a rebound. When Cousins raised his elbows near Westbrook's face, the Thunder guard dropped to the floor holding his head.

It wasn't clear from replays whether Cousins caught Westbrook in the head or shoulder, or if the contact was significant.

Officials did not eject Cousins from the game until after viewing replays on a TV at the scorers' table, after which they called a flagrant two.

Hard contact is not required for such a foul. Only contact deemed "unnecessary and excessive," according to the NBA rule book.

