Pelham man sentenced to federal prison

Apr. 23—MACON, Ga. — A Pelham, Georgia, resident with a lengthy criminal history in Southwest Georgia who admitted to possessing with the intent to distribute nearly one kilogram of methamphetamine was sentenced to serve more than 15 years in federal prison Tuesday.

Skeeter Eugene Weeks, 41, was sentenced to serve 188 months in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal. Weeks previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Sept. 8, 2023. There is no parole in the federal system.

"The defendant's high-speed attempt to evade capture endangered himself, responding law enforcement and other drivers," said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. "Individuals with lengthy criminal histories who continue to disregard the law will be held accountable."

According to court documents and other evidence, a Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputy attempted to pull Weeks over for a traffic violation on I-75 on Sept. 12, 2021. Weeks, who was driving a motorcycle, didn't stop but accelerated to speeds of more than 90 mph. Additional officers joined the pursuit, as Weeks weaved between vehicles to avoid law enforcement. Weeks exited at Rumble Road, lost control of his motorcycle and crashed. He began to run away and across the interstate but was taken into custody as he attempted to jump the center median guardrail. Weeks was driving with a suspended license and had several active warrants. He was wearing a cross-body bag, which held a semi-automatic pistol. Inside the cross-body bag and in his pockets, Weeks was carrying 993 grams of methamphetamine.

Weeks has a lengthy criminal past in Southwest Georgia including convictions for burglary, harassing phone calls, manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The case was investigated by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).