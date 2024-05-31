Pekin approves $4.6 million to help fix city's major thoroughfare

The Pekin City Council unanimously approved the allocation of nearly $5 million in Motor Fuel Tax funds during Tuesday’s meeting.

The funds will pay for a portion of a construction project along Court Street, the city's major thoroughfare. Work will include milling and resurfacing a .86-mile section of Court Street from Stadium Drive to Hilltop Drive, plus new sidewalks, curbs, gutters and intersection improvements.

“This resolution is required by the Illinois Department of Transportation for MFT funds to be utilized,” said Pekin City Manager John Dossey.

The allocation of $4,676,890 represents most of the city’s budgeted MFT funds. Council member Lloyd Orrick speculated that remaining MFT funds should come out to just under $1 million, but Pekin City Engineer Josie Esker said that number tends to fluctuate due to the regularity of expenditures and incoming revenue.

“We have projects we have yet to pay for because we haven’t had a bill from IDOT come in yet,” she said. “So, we are … holding back that money. And we have money that we receive every month.”

Home food businesses won't have extra sales tax

The council also voted 6-1 against levying sales or food and beverage taxes on home-based businesses, with Orrick dissenting.

The question came up after city staff received an inquiry from a resident wishing to establish a home-based bakery, said City of Pekin Economic Development Director Josh Wray. They asked whether food and beverage taxes would apply.

“Looking at the current Code language, we do think it would impose such a tax on home-based operations,” Wray told the council. “But the language is kind of vague, so instead of making that policy choice, staff is essentially asking you to … make a conscious decision on whether to impose the food and beverage tax on home-based businesses.”

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Pekin city approves Motor Fuel Tax money to fix Court Street