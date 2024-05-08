Peggy Hall was "totally shocked to win the chamber of commerce Tammy Nusser award

Peggy Hall, Customer Service Representative and Mortgage Lending Assistant, inside of Park National Bank on May 6, 2024, in Lancaster, Ohio. Hall recently won the Chamber of Commerce Tammy Nasser Award.

LANCASTER − Peggy Hall said she was "totally shocked" by winning the Lancaster-Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce Tammy Nusser Customer Service Award.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized by the bank and the chamber," the Park National Bank mortgage loan assistant said. "I knew Tammy Nusser and I know how dedicated she was to the chamber and the community. So being chosen for this award means a great deal to me."

The late Tammy Nusser worked as the director of development at the chamber of commerce.

Hall said empathy and patience are two of the skills needed to be successful in customer service. She has worked in some form of customer service during her about 45 years of working and said she's passionate about it..

"I feel that customer service is paramount to any organization," Hall said. "If you give exceptional customer service your customers will come back. I think you have to listen more and talk less. Let them tell their story and why they're coming to you."

She said some advice she heard years ago regarding customer service has stuck with her all these years.

"People don't care what you know," Hall said. "They just want to know that you care."

She has worked in virtually every department at Park National since she started there 26 years ago.

"A lot of my customers are very much like family to me," Hall said. "That's a great feeling that they come to you because they feel comfortable with you. I know a lot about their family and they know mine. It's a very special feeling."

