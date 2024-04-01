Pegasus Project helps give horses wings with airshow

MURCHISON, Texas (KETK) – The Pegasus Project was started in 2009 by Allyson Decanio and her husband to help give neglected, abused and abandoned horses wings in East Texas.

Unfortunately, when it came to caring for the animals the costs began to add up.

“We came up with the idea about ten years ago to start doing an air show to help raise money for the horses,” said Decanio

Every year they are faced with a 500-to-600-thousand-dollar budget, but the Wings over Pegasus Air Show helps.

“We usually raise easily between 100 and $200,000 every year,” said Decanio.

Jackie Ellis has been performing in the airshow since it began and said everything they do is worth it.

“There is nothing more amazing than coming in and the horses following you, they run with you as you’re coming in on landing, it’s amazing,” said Ellis.

Decanio adding it is all for the horses and letting East Texans get a peek into their progress.

“Just being able to have people come on our ranch and witness it firsthand is so important,” said Decanio.

