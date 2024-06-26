Here’s a peek at how our nonprofit news is funded

Oklahoma State Capitol Building (Photo by Kyle Phillips/For Oklahoma Voice)

People often ask me about how sustainable Oklahoma Voice’s operations are. It’s a fair question in an ever-shifting media landscape that’s plagued by layoffs, publication closures and lots of uncertainty about the future of our industry.

We’re lucky to be a part of States Newsroom. This nonprofit network has obtained sustainable, recurring funding for the four core positions in our nonprofit newsroom, which are held by myself and reporters Barbara Hoberock, Nuria Martinez-Keel and Emma Murphy.

That support will ensure we’re around for years to come.

So then where do you come in?

We share the belief that local buy-in to our mission is critical if we want to continue to grow.

One of my goals over the coming months is to add another reporter to our staff so that Oklahoma Voice can bring you more news to help fuel the conversations you’re having with your family and elected officials.

In less than a year, we’ve seen an amazing hunger for our stories. Thanks to your support, Oklahoma Voice stories were republished and quoted hundreds of times during the four-month legislative session. They appeared in publications across this state and beyond.

Our content is always free to read. It’s never behind a paywall. We don’t accept advertisements. And, you’ll never be inundated with annoying pop-ups.

We want everyone to have access to quality news they can use.

So, if you’ve liked our legislative coverage, then please consider making a tax-deductible donation so that we can continue to grow. Every little bit helps.

As always, thank you for your continued support and for being a reader.

