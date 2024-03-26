Who in the Pee Dee is running for the SC House in 2024?

As the 2024 elections draw near, a diverse array of candidates have emerged to vie for seats in the South Carolina State House.

The candidate filing period ends April 1. All 124 seats in the House are up for grabs.

Primary elections for Democratic and Republican nominations are scheduled for June 11, with any necessary runoffs scheduled for June 25.

Here’s who’s running so far from the Pee Dee:

▪ In District 50, state Rep. Will Wheeler, D-Lee, is seeking another term.

▪ State Rep. Richie Yow, R-Chesterfield, is seeking reelection in District 53.

▪ In District 54, Jason Luck, a Democrat and Sterling McDiarmid, Republican are looking to replace state Rep. Pat Henegan, D-Marlboro, who has not filed for reelection yet.

▪ In District 55, Jackie Hayes, D-Dillion, is running for another term.

▪ State Rep. Tim McGinnis, R-Horry, is seeking reelection in District 56.

▪ In District 57, state Rep. Lucas Atkinson, D-Marion, has filed to run for another term.

▪ In District 58, state Rep. Jeff Johnson, R-Horry, who serves as chairman of the House Legislative Oversight Committee, is seeking reelection.

▪ State Rep. Phillip Lowe, R-Florence, of District 60 is looking to secure another term.

▪ Incumbent state Rep. Carla Schuessler, R-Horry, is facing a challenge by Patrick Herrmann, a Republican, in District 61.

▪ In District 62, state Rep. Robert Williams, D-Darlington, is seeking another term.

▪ In District 63, chairman of House Ethics Committee, Jay Jordan, R-Florence, has filed for reelection.

▪ In District 64, Arthur Moyed, a Democrat is running to replace state Rep. Fawn Pedalino, R-Clarendon, who has filed for reelection.

▪ State Rep. Cody Mithcell, R-Darlington, is seeking another term, representing District 65.

▪ In District 67, House Speaker Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, is running for another term.

▪ In District 68, state Rep. Heather Crawford, R-Horry, is seeking reelection.

▪ State Rep. Roger Kirby, D-Florence, is seeking reelection for District 101.

▪ In District 103, state Rep. Carl Anderson, D-Georgetown, is seeking reelection.

▪ In District 104, state Rep. William Bailey, R-Horry, is looking to serve another term.

▪ In District 105, state Rep. Kevin Hardee, R-Horry, is seeking reelection.

▪ In District 106, Republican Brian Sweeney is looking to challenge incumbent, state Rep. Val Guest, R-Horry.

▪ State Rep. Case Brittain, R-Horry, is seeking reelection in District 107.

▪ State Rep. Lee Hewitt, R-Georgetown, from District 108 has filed for reelection.

▪ Democrat Tiffany Span-Wilder is seeking a seat in District 109.