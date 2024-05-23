Pedigree recalls dog food in 4 states, including Texas. See if your dog's food is affected

Pedigree’s parent company, Mars Petcare, has voluntarily recalled hundreds of bags of dog food over the potential presence of loose metal pieces, the company said Friday.

The recall impacts dogs across four states, including Texas.

To date, there have been no reports of “pet injury or illness regarding the potentially impacted product” since the limited voluntary recall was issued, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Here's what we know.

Which dog food was affected? Check best-by date and lot code

Mars Petcare is voluntarily pulling 315 44-pound bags of Pedigree Adult Complete Nutrition Grilled Steak & Vegetable Flavor Dry Dog Food.

A best-by date of March 4, 2025, and lot code 410B2TXT02 appears on the bottom seal of the bag. If applicable, toss the bag immediately.

Which stores sold the dog food?

The recalled bags were sold at 176 Walmarts in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Texas. See a list of Mars Petcare stores.

Customers can contact Mars Petcare US customer service to initiate a return or with any questions online or by phone at 1-800-525-5273 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Pedigree recalls dog food in 4 states, including Texas