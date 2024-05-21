Pedigree dog food recall affects hundreds of bags in 4 states. See if you're among them.

Pedigree’s parent company has voluntarily recalled hundreds of bags of dog food, potentially impacting canines across four states.

Mars Petcare is pulling 315 44-pound bags of Pedigree Adult Complete Nutrition Grilled Steak & Vegetable Flavor Dry Dog Food over the potential presence of loose metal pieces in the bag, the company said Friday.

The recalled bags were sold at 176 Walmart across Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Texas.

Mars Petcare says they are working with Walmart stores in the affected states to ensure that the products are no “longer sold and have been removed from inventory.”

There have been no reports to date of “pet injury or illness regarding the potentially impacted product,” since the limited voluntary recall was issued, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Here’s what to know.

Pedigree's parent company, Mars Petcare US, has voluntarily recalled over 300 bags of 44-pound "Grilled Steak & Vegetable Flavor" dry dog food over concerns of loose metal pieces mixed into the food.

Affected product information, refunds offered

If your 44-pound bag of Pedigree dog food has a best-by date of March 4, 2025 and lot code 410B2TXT02, then you should probably toss the bag out completely. That information can be found on the bottom seal of the bag.

You can also check if the Walmart store where you bought bag was included on a list created by Mars Petcare US. Check it out here.

If you believe your pet has consumed the recalled product, you should monitor them for unusual behavior and contact a veterinarian in the event of any concerns, the FDA warns.

Customers can contact Mars Petcare US customer service to initiate a return or with any questions online or by phone at 1-800-525-5273 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Recall: Pedigree dog food bags pulled over concerns of loose metal