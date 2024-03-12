Pedestrian walks away after being hit by vehicle in South Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Traffic went down to one lane on Buffalo Gap Road Monday night after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that one pedestrian was hit by a single vehicle after 9:00 p.m. Monday. Authorities said the pedestrian was grazed by the vehicle, causing minor injuries.

Abilene fire, police, and emergency medical services all showed up to the crash scene at the 7200 block of Buffalo Gap Rd. to assess the severity of the case. In turn, what’s already widely known as a rough thoroughfare was closed to just one lane of through-traffic while the pedestrian was cared for.

No further information has been released. KTAB/KRBC will update this article with additional details as they are made available.

