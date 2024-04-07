Pedestrian who walked into car’s path on rural Stanislaus Road is struck, killed, CHP says

A pedestrian believed to be under the influence of alcohol was struck and killed on State Route 33 north of Crows Landing early Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision happened about 4:30 a.m. on Highway 33 north of Ike Crow Road.

The preliminary investigation found that a 23-year-old Newman woman was northbound in a 2020 Honda Civic when a man walked directly into her path. The driver was unable to take evasive action, according to a CHP news release.

Responding emergency personnel located the pedestrian, identified only as a 44-year-old male, lying in the northbound lane. He died at the scene.

The Honda driver was not injured.

Route 33 was temporarily closed but there was minimal delay to the motoring public, the CHP reported.