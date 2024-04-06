Pedestrian is struck by a train in Granite City

GRANITE CITY, Ill — In Granite City, Illinois, a train has hit a person. The incident occurred just before 6:30 p.m. in an industrial area on Missouri Avenue, close to Midwest Transportation and Wisconsin Recycling.

The victim is currently in critical condition at the hospital. The Granite City Police Department has not disclosed any further details at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, and FOX 2 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

