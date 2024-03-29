Pedestrian struck, possibly by multiple vehicles, while trying to cross I-30 in Fort Worth

A pedestrian died Friday morning when he was struck, perhaps by multiple vehicles, as he tried to cross Interstate 30 in Fort Worth, police said.

The male pedestrian was hit about 6:30 a.m. in the 5300 block of the freeway’s west lanes, Fort Worth police said.

None of the vehicles remained at the scene, police said.

The pedestrian, whose name and age the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released, died on the freeway.

Westbound lanes of I-30 were closed to traffic at the scene of the accident.