A pedestrian struck by a pickup Friday on Bay Pines Road near Beaufort has died

A person struck by a pickup truck Friday northwest of Beaufort has died from their injuries, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred at 5 p.m. on Bay Pines Road near Laurel Bay Road, the Highway Patrol said. The pedestrian died Saturday at Beaufort Memorial Hospital, where they were taken by ambulance following the collision.

The person driving the pickup was not injured.

The pickup was traveling east on Bay Pines Road while the pedestrian was northbound on Bay Pines Road, the Highway Patrol said.

The age and name of the person who was killed were not available from the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office on Saturday.

The fatal collision remains under investigation, said Lance Cpl. Lena Butler of the Highway Patrol.