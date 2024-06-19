Pedestrian struck, killed on Woodburn-Estacada Highway early Tuesday

A 56-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed early Tuesday on Oregon Route 211 just east of Woodburn while reportedly walking on the white line on the side of the road, Oregon State Police said in prepared statement Wednesday.

Troopers responded at 12:06 a.m. Tuesday to the site of the crash near milepost 1 of the Woodburn-Estacada Highway NE, OSP said.

The preliminary investigation indicated an eastbound Kia Soul struck Martin Cabanas Salgado, "who was reportedly walking on the fog line," the statement said.

OSP said Cabanas Salgados, residence unknown, died at the scene.

The driver of the Kia and a passenger were uninjured and were cooperating with investigators.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Woodburn Police Department, Woodburn Fire and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP.

Cherrill Crosby is the executive editor of the Statesman Journal. She can be reached at crosbyc@statesmanjournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Pedestrian struck, killed on Woodburn-Estacada Highway