Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in northwest Fort Worth, officials say

Police are investigating an accident that killed a pedestrian Thursday night in northwest Fort Worth, officials said.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of State Highway 199 and Ten Mile Azle Road around 8:40 p.m. regarding a major accident. They found a pedestrian who’d been hit by a vehicle, police said. The pedestrian, who hasn’t been publicly identified, died at the scene.

The Traffic Investigations Unit will be investigating the accident, according to police. It’s not clear if the driver of the vehicle faces any charges.

