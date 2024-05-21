Pedestrian struck, killed by TRAX train in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a TRAX train near Ballpark Station on Monday night, according to officials with the Utah Transit Authority.

Carl Arky with the UTA told ABC4.com that the pedestrian was struck by a northbound Green Line TRAX train just after 8 p.m. on May 20.

Arky said the person involved died after the incident, but there were no initial reports of injuries to passengers aboard the train.

Arky made note of the fact that there was a bus bridge in place between Ballpark Station and Central Point Station at 2100 S while service is affected.

The incident is still being investigated.

There is no further information at this time.

