Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Hazlet has been identified

HAZLET - The pedestrian struck and killed by an NJ Transit train last week has been identified as a Keyport man, authorities said.

James Henning, 85, was fatally struck Thursday afternoon, according to Anjali Hemphill, a spokesperson for NJ Transit.

At about 3:52 p.m., the train which was being moved along the line and was not in passenger service - struck Henning in the area of Hazlet Station near Holmdel Road, said Everett Merrill, another spokesperson.

“The train had no customers onboard, there were no injuries reported (among) the crew,” Merrill said. “North Jersey Coast Line service continued to operate with delays to select trains in the area.”

