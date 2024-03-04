Authorities are investigating the death of a woman struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Manatee County this weekend.

The woman was struck by an SUV driven by a 61-year-old Bradenton man at about 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, according to a press release by the Florida Highway Patrol.

The vehicle was traveling north on 9th Street East at the time and was located north of the 301 Boulevard intersection when it struck a woman as she crossed the road.

The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Pedestrian struck and killed by an SUV in Manatee County