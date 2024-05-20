Pedestrian struck and killed on Sacramento freeway identified as 22-year-old woman

A female pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday morning on a Sacramento freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident happened about 12:40 a.m. on the northbound Interstate 5 on-ramp to the Highway 50 portion of the Capital City Freeway in Upper Land Park, according to Officer Mark Leavitt, a spokesman for the CHP’s South Sacramento office.

Officers arrived at the location to find a woman had been struck by a white Toyota traveling about 65 mph. She was pronounced dead by Sacramento Fire Department personnel.

The adult female motorist in the Toyota told officers that the woman appeared in front of her car and she was unable to stop, Leavitt said. The pedestrian suffered critical injuries when she was struck by the Toyota’s left bumper, the windshield and a side mirror. The motorist was not injured, Leavitt said.

The pedestrian was identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as 22-year-old Ayanna Akilah Thomas, a resident of Sacramento.

While the CHP is continuing to investigate the crash, alcohol and drugs were determined not to be a factor, and Leavitt said no arrests have been made.