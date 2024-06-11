Pedestrian struck and killed outside of Arden Fair mall; driver stayed on scene, police said

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle Monday night outside the entrance to Arden Fair mall, according to police.

The Sacramento Police Department said that its officers responded about 11:30 p.m. to a vehicle collision after a Mitsubishi Lancer struck the pedestrian at the intersection of Arden Way and Heritage Lane. Fire crews pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

The driver remained on the scene after the crash, according to Officer Anthony Gamble, a spokesperson for the Police Department. No arrests were made.

The victim’s identity was expected to be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office once relatives were notified of the death.

The wreck was being investigated by the agency’s major collision investigation unit. Anyone with information about the incident are encouraged to call police at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357 (HELP).