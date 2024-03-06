A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle near the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport early Wednesday, according to Boone County dispatchers.

The crash was reported at 6:01 a.m. at the intersection of Petersburg Road and Aviation Boulevard near Interstate 275.

Traffic is now backed up on I-275. Expect delays.

The striking vehicle stopped and remained on the scene, according to dispatch.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report. Will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Pedestrian struck and killed near CVG airport