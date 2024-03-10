Pedestrian struck and killed in Burke County, Troopers seek to identify him: NCSHP

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Troopers are asking for help identifying a man who was fatally struck, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP).

Officials say the crash happened just after midnight on Sunday, March 10, on George Hildebran School Road near Wilkies Grove Church Road. This is about 5 miles south of Icard.

According to troopers, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle; however, authorities have not been able to identify the man who lost his life.

He is described as an Asian man around 25–40 years old, standing between 5 feet, 5 inches, and 5 feet, 8 inches. He weighs about 170 pounds and was wearing a charcoal-colored long-sleeve shirt and dark-colored pants.

Troopers say he was walking east on George Hildebran School Road carrying a .22 long rifle. He had a black, medium-sized pitbull or a similar breed dog with him.

Anyone with information is asked to call NCSHP at 828-466-5500. This is an ongoing investigation.

