Pedestrian struck, killed in Brevard's latest Brightline-related crash

In the sixth Brightline-related fatality in Brevard County since October, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline passenger train Thursday, just yards away from a fire-rescue station in Micco.

The crash, at Barefoot and Ron Beatty boulevards. was reported just before noon. Brevard County Fire Rescue crews heard the crash and ran out from the fire station, fire officials reported. The person struck was dead on the scene, attended to by the crew who secured the scene and waited for Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputies to arrive, fire officials said.

Deputies arrived a short time later, wrapped the crossing with crime scene tape and blocked off traffic.

Brevard County sheriff's investigators conducting death investigation after Brightline passenger train crash involving pedestrian.

It was not immediately known how fast the high-speed passenger train was traveling when the pedestrian was struck or what the circumstances were leading up to impact.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately issue any statements about the crash, the victim or the investigation. The medical examiner's office was expected to conduct an autopsy this week.

Brightline operates 32 passenger trains a day between Orlando International Airport and Miami — 16 in each direction. There are 50 rail crossings in Brevard.

The five previous fatalities in Brevard happened in Melbourne, with the last crash taking place in February.

J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Pedestrian killed in latest Brightline-related Brevard fatality