Pedestrian seriously injured in Pataskala crash

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) – A Pataskala man is fighting for his life after being struck by a car while out for a walk in his neighborhood.

50-year-old Aaron Orr was walking across Richwood Drive near the intersection of Emswiler Way on Tuesday afternoon when he was hit by a car and dragged across the road.

“My sister and I noticed there were no skid marks, break marks of any kind, and that simply this person had just struck him,” said Anthony Orr, Aaron’s older brother who also lives in Pataskala.

Anthony visited the site where his brother nearly lost his life and wondered how this could have happened. The street is L shaped, with a dead end straight ahead of where the vehicle was traveling. Anthony said his brother is heavily sedated, mostly out of consciousness, and has a long road to recovery. He said he has ten broken ribs, six broken vertebrae, collapsed lungs, and other fractures. He’ll likely be paralyzed from the chest down for the rest of his life.

“You know, everything is forever changed for him and for our family. He has a 12-year-old son. He’s got a wife,” Anthony said.

His brother was set to begin a new job as an HR Director next week.

“Aaron is laid back. He loves classic rock and roll. He’s always dancing and being goofy. He’s just got a great sense of humor. He’s got a great heart. He cares about others. He always puts others first,” he said of his brother.

Others in the neighborhood were seen walking dogs, playing with children near the street, or even in the street when NBC4 visited the Pataskala neighborhood Friday.

“Everybody around here walks every day. We walk our dogs, we just walk. And I mean, come on, that’s not even safe anymore,” said Kim Hammonds who lives nearby the intersection.”I let my grandkids play out here. And it’s terrifying if you’re not out here with them.”

Another neighbor showed NBC4 her doorbell camera footage of the incident. It showed Aaron walking past her house and then turning into the crosswalk at the end of the street.

In the video, you can see his feet in the crosswalk as a black or dark colored sedan comes into frame moving quickly. The vehicle does not stop at the stop sign, hitting Aaron. In the video, there are no signs of brake lights on the car as it approaches the stop sign. The owner of that video submitted it to the Pataskala Police Department as evidence and asked NBC4 not to use it.

Pataskala Mayor Mike Compton spoke on the phone with NBC4 Friday night. He gave his condolences for the family, and said he has heard from at least one couple in the neighborhood that asked for speed bumps to be installed.

Anthony wants his brother’s life back, but also wants justice.

“We want accountability. We’re supposed to when we get behind the wheel of a car, we have a responsibility. I don’t care how old you are. You’re supposed to pay attention,” he said.

Charges have not been filed, but the matter is under investigation by the police department, according to Mayor Compton.

