Pedestrian in Los Angeles fatally pinned against building by SUV driver

One person is dead after the driver of an SUV jumped the curb and crashed into a building, pinning the victim against the structure in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Vermont Square on Monday.

Calls about the fatal collision at 1354 W. 46th St. came in just after 4:30 p.m., according to officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Details are limited and it’s unclear exactly what caused the crash, but firefighters declared the pedestrian dead at the scene.

L.A. police and firefighters on the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Vermont Square on May 28, 2024. (KTLA)

Footage of the scene posted to the Citizen app showed a heavy presence of first responders. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in video shot by Sky5 placing a canopy over the victim while the investigation into the collision unfolds.

It is unclear if the driver of the SUV suffered any injuries, but the crash does not appear to be a hit-and-run.

LAPD said the intersection of Normandie Avenue and 46th Street will be shut down for an extended period while investigators determine the cause of the accident.

No further details were provided.

