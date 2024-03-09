Pedestrian left with life-threatening injuries after crash in northeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person was left with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a pedestrian in the northeast Las Vegas valley.

On Friday around 7:15 p.m., Metro police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Craig Road and Aviation Street near Nellis Boulevard.

Police said the person’s injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

According to RTC Southern Nevada, Craig Road is closed in both directions at Nellis Boulevard.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.