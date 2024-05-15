Pedestrian killed while crossing Bradenton road in fatal crash, police say

A driver fatally hit a 43-year-old man on 14th Street West Tuesday just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Bradenton Police Department announced.

A truck traveling north on 14th Street West and killed the man who was crossing the street outside the crosswalk, police say.

Police say the driver remained at the scene in the 1900 block of 14th St. W.

The street was closed until just before midnight when it re-opened, according to Bradenton police.

Further information about the incident was not immediately available Wednesday morning.