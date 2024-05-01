Pedestrian killed walking on Lexington interstate, shutting down road for hours

A pedestrian was killed in a collision on a Central Kentucky interstate late Tuesday evening, according to the Lexington Police Department.

The collision happened around 11:45 p.m. in Lexington in the westbound lanes of I-64 near mile-marker 73. Lexington police Lt. Jesse Palmer said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and declared dead on scene.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after immediate family is notified.

It’s unknown why the pedestrian was in the road, Palmer said. The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

No charges have been filed at this time, according to Palmer.

The westbound lanes of I-64 was blocked off and traffic was diverted onto I-75 while police investigated the collision. Palmer said the interstate reopened around 3:20 a.m. after being shutdown.

This is the sixth fatal collision in Lexington this year, the second involving a pedestrian. At this point in 2023 there were 17 fatal collisions reported.

In 2023, 52 people died in fatal collisions in Fayette County, according to Kentucky State Police data. That is the highest number of deaths from crashes recorded in a single year in Fayette County since KSP began tracking deadly crashes in 2010.