Pedestrian killed by train in south Brevard

GRANT-VALKARIA — A pedestrian was killed Friday night in a collision with a train in a rural residential neighborhood here, police said Sunday.

Brevard County sheriff's officials did not say what kind of train was involved, nor identify the person according to gender, age or residence. The pedestrian is the eighth person to have been killed by a train in Brevard County since October.

The incident happened about 8:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Old Dixie Highway and Shell Pit Road, in a rural residential neighborhood in Grant-Valkaria. Brevard County Fire Rescue responded within minutes to the scene. The person was declared dead at the scene and the remains turned over to the medical examiner's office. An autopsy was expected to be conducted this week.

The last reported Brevard fatality involving a train took place May 12. In that case, a 55-year-old man was killed by a freight train while he was attempting to cross the railroad tracks near U.S. 1 and Michigan Avenue in Cocoa.

