Pedestrian killed when struck by car in Fresno, police say. Man died at the scene

A pedestrian was killed early Thursday when he was struck by a car in southwest Fresno, police said.

The man, who appeared to be in his 30s, was hit about 4:30 a.m. by a driver on Jensen Avenue near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said.

Officers arrived to the location west of Bardell Avenue and the man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical responders, police said.

The driver remained on site and was not suspected of being impaired while driving, police said.