Pedestrian killed on Pasco freeway near Road 100 interchange

An unidentified man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 182 near Road 100 in Pasco early Tuesday morning.

The Washington State Patrol closed westbound lanes, leading to early morning traffic jams. The freeway later reopened.

It’s unclear if he was crossing the divided or standing along the roadway.

Trooper Chris Thorson said a man was killed but he had not been identified as of 8:15 a.m. The wreck was initially reported shortly before 4 a.m.

