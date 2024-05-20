Pedestrian killed in northeast Albuquerque crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle Sunday night.

Police said the crash happened near the intersection of Chico Road NE and Polin Springs Trail NE just before 10 p.m. The investigation shows that the pedestrian was standing in the road.

Police said there had been previous calls for service advising there was a male individual who was looking into vehicles in the area. The male described in those calls for service matched the description of the pedestrian. Video footage in the area shows the subject standing in the road when they were hit by a dark colored SUV.

The SUV fled the scene and the pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene, according to police.

