Pedestrian killed in late-night crash on Colfax and Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — A pedestrian was killed in a late-night Denver crash on Wednesday.

The Denver Police Department tweeted about the investigation just before 11 p.m.

Officers were called to a crash at East Colfax Avenue and North Colorado Boulevard where a car allegedly hit a pedestrian. The intersection is at the corner of the City Park, South Park Hill, Congress Park and Hale neighborhood and is adjacent to the National Jewish Health Hospital.

Denver police confirmed the pedestrian was killed.

FOX31 Newsletters: Sign up to get breaking news sent to your inbox

There is little information known about the crash at this time. It is unclear what factors may have led to the crash. However, officers are still investigating and will release information at a later date.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.