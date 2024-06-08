Pedestrian killed in late-night collision in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) was at the scene of a fatal crash late Friday night.

Officers responded to the report of a pedestrian crash at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Forestville Road at about 11:10 p.m. There, they found a man in the roadway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car involved stayed at the scene to cooperate with investigators, PGPD said.

As of Saturday morning, they were still working to determine the circumstances leading up to the crash.

