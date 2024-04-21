Pedestrian killed near historic site after being struck by train, Lexington police say

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a train near a state historic site, Lexington police say.

Around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the incident in the 200 block of Waveland Museum Lane.

According to Lt. Dillan Taylor, they found the individual dead at the scene. The roadway was closed for a period of time, but has since reopened.

The victim’s name will be released by the Fayette County Coroner.

Waveland site is located on Waveland Museum Lane off Nicholasville Road, and connects to Winthrop Drive. The site is run by the Kentucky Parks Service.

This is a developing story and could be updated.