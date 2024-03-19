Pedestrian killed in Merced hit-and-run crash identified

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed in a Merced hit-and-run crash earlier this month, as 67-year-old Richard Gluhm of Merced, according to Deputy Michael Domingue.

Merced police officers responded to the collision shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the area of 12th and V Street on March 8. According to police, life saving measure were attempted but unsuccessful and Gluhm was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said the man’s small dog was also struck and killed.

According to Merced Police Sgt. Nathan McKinnon, police are currently following up on leads based on new evidence and looking for a Chevrolet Tahoe believed to be involved in the collision. No suspect has been identified or arrested at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Merced Police Sgt. Nathan McKinnon at 209-388-7753.