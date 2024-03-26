Pedestrian killed on Louisiana Avenue, road closed for investigation

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Louisiana Avenue this morning, authorities said.

Lafayette Police are currently on the scene of a major vehicle crash in the 1300 block of Louisiana Avenue. Preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle traveling northbound on Louisiana Avenue struck a pedestrian in the roadway at about 6 a.m. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital by ambulance where they later died.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of their family.

Louisiana Avenue is currently closed from Mudd Avenue to Carmel Drive. Traffic is being diverted while the investigation takes place. The closure of the roadway may cause delays, LPD recommends motorists avoid the area and use an alternate route (Moss Street or Pinhook Road).

Investigators with the department’s Traffic Unit are on the scene and the investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

