Pedestrian killed in KC hit-and-run crash at Independence Avenue Friday night: Police

One person was killed Friday night in a hit-and-run crash, police said.

Around 9:20 p.m. Friday, officers responded near Independence Avenue and Indiana Avenue on reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Police say a silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling west on Independence Avenue when it struck the pedestrian. The pickup fled the scene and a witness followed them to another location, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck later returned to the scene of the crash.

Capt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department, said there is evidence a second vehicle may have also struck the pedestrian and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. As of Saturday morning, the age and gender of the victim have not been provided.

According to Becchina, the crash marks Kansas City’s 39th traffic fatality of 2024.