Pedestrian killed on Interstate 10 in Palm Desert identified

The Riverside County Coroner's office identified the pedestrian who died Friday after being struck by a car on Interstate 10 in Palm Desert.

A car traveling west on the freeway, east of Washington Street, hit Dustin Brihim, 52, of Palm Desert, on the road, California Highway Patrol spokesperson Officer David Torres said. He said the driver stayed at the scene to communicate with CHP and the preliminary investigation reveals that Brihim appears to have been in the roadway when the car struck him.

No arrest was made and the investigating officer is still contacting witness to understand why Brihim was in the roadway, Torres added.

