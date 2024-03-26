Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on West Freeway in Fort Worth, police say

Investigators in Fort Worth are trying to find out what happened leading up to the death of a pedestrian found Monday morning in the 9600 block of eastbound Interstate 30, according to police.

Officers were sent to the area of I-30 near Longvue Avenue around 8 a.m. Monday, and they found a woman dead at the scene, according to police. Investigators believe the woman was killed in a hit-and-run accident.

Police have not announced any arrests or released any details about the suspected vehicle.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the person killed after next-of-kin has been notified.

No other details have been released by police, who cited an ongoing investigation.