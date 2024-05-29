Pedestrian killed in hit and run on Memorial Day in Tacoma officially identified by ME

The 30-year-old man killed Monday in an apparent hit and run in Tacoma has been identified, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Stephon Tinner died from multiple blunt-force injuries near Pacific Avenue South and 94th Street. His death has been listed as an accident, the medical examiner said in a media release.

Police and firefighters were dispatched about 4:35 a.m. to 9300 block of Pacific Avenue for reports of a pedestrian hit by a car. They found a man with fatal injuries, according to a previous News Tribune story. The man died at the scene.

A witness gave a description of a vehicle that might have been involved, but Tacoma police aren’t ready to share that information with the public until further investigation, department spokesperson detective William Muse told The News Tribune on Wednesday.