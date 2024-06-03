Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Highway 99 in Stanislaus County, CHP says

A male pedestrian was killed on Highway 99 on Monday morning after being struck “multiple times” by at least one vehicle in Turlock, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The person killed had not been identified as of late Monday morning.

The man was found on the east part of the West Main Street on-ramp just before 5 a.m. Monday, the CHP said.

He appeared to have been struck or run over by at least one vehicle, and one witness said she saw a vehicle run him over as he was lying on the ground, according to the CHP’s collision summary. No driver who struck the man reported it.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run is encouraged to call Modesto Area CHP at 209-545-7440.