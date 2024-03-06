Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Highway 101 at Seacliff

A pedestrian was fatally struck on southbound Highway 101 near the Seacliff exchange Monday night.

A pedestrian was fatally struck in a hit-and-run crash on southbound Highway 101 north of Ventura Monday night, apparently by a semitrailer, authorities said.

The incident was reported shortly after 7:30 p.m. near the Seacliff interchange, said California Highway Patrol Officer Victor Varela. The area is south of the La Conchita community.

Callers told dispatchers the big rig initially pulled over on the right shoulder after the crash. The driver then fled the scene before emergency personnel arrived, Varela said.

Witnesses had described seeing the male pedestrian kneeling in a lane, facing traffic with his hands up, just before the semi struck him, Varela said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office was working to identify the pedestrian, Varela said. His age and city of residence weren't immediately known.

The incident initially closed all southbound lanes for about 15 minutes. The left lane was subsequently opened while another traffic lane and the Seacliff offramp were closed for hours.

Investigating Officer Scott Elson collected debris from the truck, Varela said. As of late Tuesday afternoon, no arrests had been made and no other details were available.

The incident remains under investigation by the CHP's Ventura-area office.

This story may by updated.

