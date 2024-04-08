Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run, driver arrested, Anchorage police say

Apr. 8—A 19-year-old was arrested Monday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run on a pedestrian late Sunday, Anchorage police said.

Police said Josiah Martinez was driving a red Subaru westbound on 11th Avenue near Karluk Street when he struck the man. Officers responded just after 11:05 p.m.

Martinez did not stop, police said. The pedestrian, who was not immediately identified, was transported to a hospital where he was declared dead shortly after, they said.

Officers found the Subaru believed to be involved parked outside a home on the 900 block of East 10th Avenue, police said. They interviewed residents and determined Martinez had been driving the vehicle that struck the man, according to police.

He is facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash and failure to render aid and was cited for driving without a valid license, police said. Martinez was in custody early Monday at the Anchorage Correctional Complex.

Police said the investigation was ongoing and additional charges may be filed.