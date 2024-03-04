Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in South LA
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles late Sunday evening.
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles late Sunday evening.
Clark was already a college basketball legend. Now she'll go down as the all-time scoring champ after passing "Pistol" Pete Maravich.
Wagely, a fintech out of Indonesia, made a name for itself with earned wage access: a way for workers in Southeast Asian countries to get advances on their salaries without resorting to higher-interest loans. The news is especially notable given the funding crash that startups in Indonesia have faced in the last couple of years, underscoring how developing countries have been hit even harder than developed markets in in the current bear market for technology. Indonesia's Financial Services Authority in January said that Indonesian startup funding was down 87% in 2023 compared to a year before, down to $400 million from $3.3 billion.
The Warriors invited Jaylen Brown to shoot by intentionally leaving him wide open on the perimeter. The Celtics All-Star was happy to accept.
Wideouts of all different types and draft projections were able to shine. Meanwhile, Mitchell may wind up as the first cornerback drafted after his impressive workout.
You can watch the whole interview here, which covers her views on the Apple Car project, the company's "community tour" in Los Angeles, whether Waymo learned anything (or changed) in the wake of the Cruise debacle and if it's committed to staying in San Francisco even if vandalism of its robotaxis continues. The following morning (and by total coincidence), the California Public Utilities Commission approved Waymo's application to operate a commercial robotaxi service in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Peninsula and on San Francisco freeways.
Jalen Brunson landed awkwardly after taking a shot on the Knicks' first possession of the game on Sunday afternoon in Cleveland.
Chris Mortensen, who first joined ESPN in 1991, was one of the country's top NFL reporters for decades.
Caitlin Clark officially broke Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA scoring record on Sunday afternoon.
LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo did not mince words after his team's snow loss to RSL.
Clark broke the record with a free throw against Ohio State.
Apologies for being out last week — a cold got the best of me, but I’m back and here to talk about the fact that shutting down startups is big business, Stripe’s new valuation, Klarna’s latest AI update and more. Last week, I wrote about two startups — Sunset and SimpleClosure — that help other startups shut down, raising capital. You can hear Alex Wilhelm and I discuss both topics on Friday's Equity Podcast episode.
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has given Waymo permission to expand its robotaxi operations to Los Angeles and more locations in the San Francisco Peninsula despite opposition from local groups and government agencies.
Baylor picked up its biggest win of the season Saturday afternoon and finally knocked off No. 7 Kansas.
This is March. And that means buzzer beaters.
From the surprising memory benefits of yoga to the impact of nearby fast-food restaurants on your heart health, here's what to know about this week's health headlines.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved — and overdue — time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Karine Perset works for the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), where she runs its AI Unit and oversees the OECD.AI Policy Observatory and the OECD.AI Networks of Experts within the Division for Digital Economy Policy. Over the last few years, the demand for policy resources and guidance on trustworthy AI has really increased from both OECD member countries and also from AI ecosystem actors.
There's plenty of extra money for the Patriots to court new and improved players.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss Yoshinobu Yamamoto's spring training debut, Shohei Ohtani's marriage surprise, the SF Giants, a Yadier Molina surprise & Ken Griffey Jr.'s photography.
With the fantasy playoffs coming soon, the pickings may be greater for teams still in contention. These players can help off the waiver wire.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.