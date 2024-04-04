Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash, Fresno police say. He was found lying in street

A pedestrian was killed Thursday in an apparent hit-and-run in southeast Fresno, police said.

Emergency responders headed to Chestnut and Clinton avenues just after midnight on Thursday and found a man described to be in his 30s lying in the street, police said.

His injuries were consistent with having been struck by a car, police said. Despite life-saving efforts by responders, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity was not immediately available.

The investigation was ongoing, police said. Anyone with information was asked by police to call 559-621-7000.