Pedestrian killed in Hillsboro hit-run, driver at large

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are searching for a driver after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Hillsboro late Thursday night.

Just after 10 p.m., officers responded to the area of Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway and Southeast Minter Bridge Road on reports that the pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

On arrival, officers said the driver had already fled the scene and the pedestrian had died from their injuries.

Authorities say a suspect has not yet been identified, but investigators are working on possible leads.

Southeast Cypress Street was closed between Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway and Southeast 21st Avenue for several hours.

The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team (CART) responded and is leading the investigation.

No further information, including the identity of the victim, has been released at this time.

